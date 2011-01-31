Moon River is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by West Bay SonShip.

Moon River is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by West Bay SonShip.

Design

Moon River measures 31.39 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 7.32 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 196 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp.

Moon River has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Her interior design is by Glade Johnson Design.

Moon River also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Moon River has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Moon River has a fuel capacity of 18,927 litres, and a water capacity of 3,028 litres.

Accommodation

Moon River accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Moon River has a White hull, whose NB is 103-03.

Moon River flies the flag of the USA.