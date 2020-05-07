Moon Sand is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Feadship in Makkum, Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Moon Sand measures 44.20 metres in length.

Moon Sand has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Bannenberg & Rowell Design.

Moon Sand also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Accommodation

Moon Sand accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Moon Sand has a hull NB of 690.

Moon Sand flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.