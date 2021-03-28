Read online now
Length 32.1m
Year 1920

Moonbeam IV

1920

Sail Yacht

Moonbeam IV is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1920 by William Fife & Sons.

Design

Moonbeam IV measures 32.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.90 metres and a beam of 5.10 metres.

Moonbeam IV has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by William Fife & Sons.

Moonbeam IV also features naval architecture by William Fife & Sons.

Accommodation

Moonbeam IV accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

5.1m

crew:

5

draft:

3.9m
