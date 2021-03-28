Length 32.1m
Year 1920
Moonbeam IV
1920|
Sail Yacht
Moonbeam IV is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1920 by William Fife & Sons.
Design
Moonbeam IV measures 32.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.90 metres and a beam of 5.10 metres.
Moonbeam IV has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.Her exterior design is by William Fife & Sons.
Moonbeam IV also features naval architecture by William Fife & Sons.
Accommodation
Moonbeam IV accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.