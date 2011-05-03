Moonbeam of Fife III
1903|
Sail Yacht
Moonbeam of Fife III is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1903 by William Fife & Sons and most recently refitted in 2006.
Design
Moonbeam of Fife III measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.65 metres and a beam of 4.72 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 42 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Moonbeam of Fife III has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.Her exterior design is by William Fife & Sons.
Moonbeam of Fife III also features naval architecture by William Fife & Sons.
Performance and Capabilities
Moonbeam of Fife III has a top speed of 7.00 knots and a cruising speed of 7.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system
Moonbeam of Fife III is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1903 by William Fife & Sons and most recently refitted in 2006.
Design
Moonbeam of Fife III measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.65 metres and a beam of 4.72 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 42 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Moonbeam of Fife III has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.Her exterior design is by William Fife & Sons.
Moonbeam of Fife III also features naval architecture by William Fife & Sons.
Performance and Capabilities
Moonbeam of Fife III has a top speed of 7.00 knots and a cruising speed of 7.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
Moonbeam of Fife III has a fuel capacity of 500 litres, and a water capacity of 800 litres.
She also has a range of 260 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Moonbeam of Fife III accommodates up to 4 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Moonbeam of Fife III has a White hull, whose NB is 491.
Moonbeam of Fife III is a French Commercial Vessel under RIF Class class yacht.