Moonbeam of Fife III is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1903 by William Fife & Sons and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Moonbeam of Fife III measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.65 metres and a beam of 4.72 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 42 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Moonbeam of Fife III has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by William Fife & Sons.

Moonbeam of Fife III also features naval architecture by William Fife & Sons.

Performance and Capabilities

Moonbeam of Fife III has a top speed of 7.00 knots and a cruising speed of 7.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Moonbeam of Fife III has a fuel capacity of 500 litres, and a water capacity of 800 litres.

She also has a range of 260 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Moonbeam of Fife III accommodates up to 4 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Moonbeam of Fife III has a White hull, whose NB is 491.

Moonbeam of Fife III is a French Commercial Vessel under RIF Class class yacht.