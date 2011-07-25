Moonbird is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by Fitzroy Yachts in New Plymouth, New Zealand and most recently refitted in 2009.

Moonbird is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by Fitzroy Yachts in New Plymouth, New Zealand and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Moonbird measures 37.15 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.99 metres and a beam of 8.38 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 164 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Moonbird has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.

Her interior design is by Rhoades Young Design.

Moonbird also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Moonbird has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Moonbird has a fuel capacity of 15,156 litres, and a water capacity of 6,334 litres.

Accommodation

Moonbird accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Moonbird is MCA compliant, her hull NB is FY03.

Moonbird is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.