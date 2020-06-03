Moonen 120 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Moonen Shipyards and most recently refitted in 2017.

Moonen Shipyards builds fully custom and semi-custom steel-hulled superyachts, including a Displacement Series and an Explorer Series, as well as an all-aluminium Fast Yacht Series of semi-displacement superyachts, between approx. 20 and 45 metres (65 and 150 feet). All of exceptional, award-winning quality.

Design

Moonen 120 measures 37.00 metres in length and has a beam of 8.20 feet.

Her interior design is by Claudette Bonville & Associates.

Claudette Bonville Associates (CBA) has become renowned for high quality interior designs, having worked with some of the most impressive yachts on the water.

Performance and Capabilities

Moonen 120 has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.50 knots. .

Accommodation

Moonen 120 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.