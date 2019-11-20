Moonen 82 Alu is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2011 by Moonen Shipyards, in the Netherlands.

Moonen Shipyards builds fully custom and semi-custom steel-hulled superyachts, including a Displacement Series and an Explorer Series, as well as an all-aluminium Fast Yacht Series of semi-displacement superyachts, between approx. 20 and 45 metres (65 and 150 feet). All of exceptional, award-winning quality.

Design

Moonen 82 Alu measures 24.65 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.50 feet and a beam of 6.50 feet.

Moonen 82 Alu has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Rene van der Velden Yacht Design.

The René van der Velden Design team work from their Netherlands-based studio to design modern, timeless forms based on yachting tradition and history.

Her interior design is by Art Line.

Moonen 82 Alu also features naval architecture by Stolk Marimecs BV.

Model

Moonen 82 Alu is a semi-custom Moonen 82 Alu model.

Performance and Capabilities

Moonen 82 Alu has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

Moonen 82 Alu has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Moonen 82 Alu accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.