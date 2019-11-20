Moonen YN200 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2021 by Moonen Shipyards, in the Netherlands.

Moonen Shipyards builds fully custom and semi-custom steel-hulled superyachts, including a Displacement Series and an Explorer Series, as well as an all-aluminium Fast Yacht Series of semi-displacement superyachts, between approx. 20 and 45 metres (65 and 150 feet). All of exceptional, award-winning quality.

Design

Moonen YN200 measures 36.3 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.1 feet and a beam of 8 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 337 tonnes with a steel / aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Rene van der Velden Yacht Design.

The René van der Velden Design team work from their Netherlands-based studio to design modern, timeless forms based on yachting tradition and history.

Her interior design is by Studio Indigo.

Moonen YN200 also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Designs.

Accommodation

Moonen YN200 accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins.