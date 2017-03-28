Motor yacht Moonlight II (ex: Alysia) is one of the world’s largest charter vessels at 85.3 metres and her towering profile and sleek hull make this incredible superyacht an unforgettable presence within the industry. From her wide teak swimming platform to her five spectacular decks bursting with luxurious amenities, Moonlight II is the perfect choice for an incredible charter holiday or a one-off business conference.

Able to accommodate thirty-six guests in 17 sumptuous staterooms and suites, Moonlight II is the quintessence of luxury. The sprawling master suite, located on the Upper Deck, measures over 122 square metres and has 180 degree panoramic windows with a door leading to a private deck. A capacious California king bed faces a retractable 42” plasma television with a Creston control console, while the rest of the suite includes a private study, additional twin stateroom, his and hers dressing rooms and an en-suite bathroom with Jacuzzi tub. The VIP suite sits on the Bridge Deck and includes a television lounge, a study with a double sofa bed, a spacious Michelangelo marble bathroom with separate shower and Jacuzzi tub as well as a super king-size bed facing a plasma television. The additional guest rooms fall to eight super king-size doubles and seven twin staterooms, one of which is equipped for special needs. Furnished to the highest standards, each room boasts limed oak panelling, limestone architraves, silk-embroidered counterpanes, sofas, a writing desk, LCD television with DVD and large marble bathrooms.

Superyacht Moonlight II comes equipped with many incredible features such as the lift, rising 21 metres up from the sea, the helipad which converts into a circular sunbathing terrace and the dazzling health and beauty centre whose epicentre is a large salon set around a marble Jacuzzi. Large slabs of cut-to-curve Azul Paraliso marble set off the floor to ceiling back-lit glass panels, while reclining guests can gaze at the aquarium or the star ceiling lit by fibre optics. Other features include a well-equipped gymnasium, salon for facial and body treatments, massage room, hair and nail salon, male and female steam rooms, saunas, showers, Jacuzzi plunge pools and a calming Relaxation area.

The Upper Deck saloon acts a private club with its plasma screen, backgammon and card table, and generously stocked bar. Downstairs, through panels of blue Brazilian Makauba marble, is the main cinema with its extensive library of vintage and modern classics.

An accomplished chef is onboard at all times, allowing guests to sample different cuisine at any hour: from French to Thai, the culinary creativity that Moonlight II’s staff can produce will suit the palate of the most sophisticated gourmand. Large groups will adore the fantastic dining saloon that seats 36 while outdoor areas can be utilized as well for premier alfresco dining. Families will love the ease and comfort of the supervised crèche.

Moonlight II is available for charter in the Mediterranean for the summer season and the Maldives during the winter season.