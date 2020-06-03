Moonlight II
Sail Yacht
Moonlight II is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1993 by Chantier C.I.M..
Design
Moonlight II measures 29.70 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.74 feet and a beam of 6.24 feet.
Moonlight II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Sparkman & Stephens.
In 1929, Sparkman & Stephens was incorporated by Drake Sparkman, an established yacht broker, and the Stephens brothers, Olin and Rod, Jr., both promising young designers In 1931, Dorade (S&S Design No. 7) won the Trans-Atlantic Race, earning the new firm monumental accolades within the yachting community.
Her interior design is by Studio Garroni Associati.
Moonlight II also features naval architecture by Sparkman & Stephens.
Performance and Capabilities
Moonlight II has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Moonlight II accommodates up to 8 guests in 8 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Moonlight II is MCA compliant
Moonlight II is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of British.