Moonlight II is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1993 by Chantier C.I.M..

Design

Moonlight II measures 29.70 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.74 feet and a beam of 6.24 feet.

Moonlight II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sparkman & Stephens.

In 1929, Sparkman & Stephens was incorporated by Drake Sparkman, an established yacht broker, and the Stephens brothers, Olin and Rod, Jr., both promising young designers In 1931, Dorade (S&S Design No. 7) won the Trans-Atlantic Race, earning the new firm monumental accolades within the yachting community.

Her interior design is by Studio Garroni Associati.

Moonlight II also features naval architecture by Sparkman & Stephens.

Performance and Capabilities

Moonlight II has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Moonlight II accommodates up to 8 guests in 8 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Moonlight II is MCA compliant

Moonlight II is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of British.