Moonlight of UAE is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2003.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Moonlight of UAE measures 53.87 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.96 metres and a beam of 9.11 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 600 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Moonlight of UAE has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Moonlight of UAE also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Moonlight of UAE has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Moonlight of UAE has a fuel capacity of 136,000 litres, and a water capacity of 36,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Moonlight of UAE accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Moonlight of UAE has a hull NB of FB154.

Moonlight of UAE is a BV/RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.