Moonmaiden II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1975 by Beykoz Shipyard.

Design

Moonmaiden II measures 39.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 6.95 metres.

Moonmaiden II has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Moonmaiden II also features naval architecture by Beykoz Shipyard.

Accommodation

Moonmaiden II accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.