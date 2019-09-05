Moonraker
Moonraker is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Overmarine , in Italy.
Design
Moonraker measures 49.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.60 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 488 tonnes.
Moonraker has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Her interior design is by Overmarine .
Moonraker also features naval architecture by Overmarine .
Performance and Capabilities
Moonraker has a top speed of 40 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.
Moonraker has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.
She also has a range of 600 nautical miles.
Other Specifications
Moonraker has a hull NB of 165/08.