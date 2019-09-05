Read online now
Moonraker is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Overmarine , in Italy.

Design

Moonraker measures 49.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.60 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 488 tonnes.

Moonraker has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Overmarine .

Moonraker also features naval architecture by Overmarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Moonraker has a top speed of 40 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system

Moonraker has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 600 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Moonraker has a hull NB of 165/08.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

40Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

9.2m

crew:

-

draft:

1.6m
