Moonraker is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Eikefjord Marine and most recently refitted in 2002.

Design

Moonraker measures 35.27 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.60 feet and a beam of 7.16 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 212 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp.

Moonraker has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mulder Design.

Mulder Design, a Netherland-based studio founded by Frank Mulder in 1979, is an independent company specializing in the design, naval architecture and engineering of luxury motor yachts.

Her interior design is by Juan-Carlos Espinosa.

Moonraker also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Moonraker has a top speed of 33.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots.

Moonraker has a fuel capacity of 37,850 litres, and a water capacity of 4,920 litres.

Accommodation

Moonraker accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Moonraker has a hull NB of 217.

Moonraker is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of st vincent and the grenadines.