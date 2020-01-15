Moonraker is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by Kelly Archer and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Moonraker measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.30 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Moonraker has an aluminium hull.

Her interior design is by Winch Design.

Moonraker also features naval architecture by Van De Stadt.

Performance and Capabilities

Moonraker has a fuel capacity of 17,184 litres, and a water capacity of 7,570 litres.

Accommodation

Moonraker accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.