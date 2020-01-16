Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 8 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 99.95m
Year 2020

Moonrise

2020

|

Motor Yacht

Moonrise is a custom motor yacht launched in 2020 by Feadship in Makkum, Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Moonrise measures 99.95 metres in length and has a beam of 15.5 feet.

Moonrise also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Moonrise has a top speed of 19.50 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Moonrise accommodates up to 16 guests in 8 cabins. She also houses room for up to 32 crew members.

Other Specifications

Moonrise has a hull NB of 1008.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

16
80 10 70

speed:

19.5Kn

cabins:

8

beam:

15.5m

crew:

32

draft:

-
The Top 100

Rank

#54

2020 Forecasted rank: #59
View top 100
Other Feadship yachts
Related News