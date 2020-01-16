Moonrise is a custom motor yacht launched in 2020 by Feadship in Makkum, Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Moonrise measures 99.95 metres in length and has a beam of 15.5 feet.

Moonrise also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Moonrise has a top speed of 19.50 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Moonrise accommodates up to 16 guests in 8 cabins. She also houses room for up to 32 crew members.

Other Specifications

Moonrise has a hull NB of 1008.