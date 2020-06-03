Moonstar is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1998 by Custom, in Turkey and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

Moonstar measures 25.00 metres in length and has a beam of 6.00 feet.

Moonstar has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Moonstar has a fuel capacity of 8,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Moonstar accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.