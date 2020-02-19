More is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Benetti.

More is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

More measures 44.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.68 metres and a beam of 9.27 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 424 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

More has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

More also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

More has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

More has a fuel capacity of 67,600 litres, and a water capacity of 11,200 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

More accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

More is MCA compliant, her hull NB is BV02.

More is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.