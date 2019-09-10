Morfise is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Overmarine , in Italy and most recently refitted in 2014.

Design

Morfise measures 25.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 5.86 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 89 tonnes.

Morfise has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Morfise has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Morfise accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Morfise flies the flag of Maltese.