Morning Glory is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1993 by Perini Navi.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Morning Glory measures 48.17 metres in length, with a max draft of 7.65 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 309 tonnes.

Morning Glory has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Perini Navi.

Morning Glory also features naval architecture by Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Morning Glory has a top speed of 14.8 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Morning Glory has a fuel capacity of 42,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Morning Glory accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Morning Glory has a hull NB of 2006.