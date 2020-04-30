Morning Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Morning Star measures 36.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.25 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres.

Morning Star has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sanlorenzo.

Her interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Morning Star also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Performance and Capabilities

Morning Star has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Morning Star accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Morning Star flies the flag of Turkish.