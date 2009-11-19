Morocha
2006|
Motor Yacht
Morocha is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Custom Line .
Design
Morocha measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 7.08 metres.
Morocha has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Morocha also features naval architecture by Custom Line .
Performance and Capabilities
Morocha has a top speed of 28.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Morocha has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
She also has a range of 620 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Morocha accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.
Other Specifications
Morocha has a hull NB of 112/07.