Mosafa is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Azimut Yachts, in Italy.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Mosafa measures 26.21 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.35 feet and a beam of 6.08 feet.

Mosafa has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

Her exterior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Mosafa is a semi-custom Azimut 86S model.

Performance and Capabilities

Mosafa has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 39.00 knots. She is powered by 3412 cta diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Mosafa has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,100 litres.

Accommodation

Mosafa accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mosafa is MCA compliant

Mosafa flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.