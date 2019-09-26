Luxury motor yacht Mosaique, built in 2001 by Turkish shipyard Proteksan Turquoise Yachts, is a combination of elegant lines and timeless design. With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, she features exterior design by Dubois Naval, while her interior is the work of Donald Starkey and Kristina Ferrand. Built for a British owner, this stylish vessel measures 50 metres and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

The luxury yacht was created as the larger more modern sister of Turquoise; the shipyard’s first foray into the top level of superyacht construction. Mosaique was designed to reflect the ambience of a traditional country house, a feeling evident throughout her main deck saloon, spacious sun decks and aft decks, luxurious interiors and opulent staterooms.

Her saloon found on the main deck is home to a surround-sound cinema and linked to an elegant games room which leads through to a formal dining room large enough to seat all 12 guests at one meal. Mahogany panelling and satinwood banding decorate the spacious areas, complemented by soft neutral carpets and a wide range of artwork. This final decoration, from the fabrics and carpets to the furniture and artwork is the selection of designer Kristina Ferrand.

The superyacht’s sundeck is perhaps her most impressive feature, featuring a Jacuzzi pool surrounded by sunpads and loungers, a bar, and two tables for alfresco dining. The upper deck also houses a scenic alfresco dining option, seating up to 16 guests around a large teak oval teak table sheltered by the sun deck that sits above. Here can also be found a complete gym protected by a bimini shade.

Amongst her six cabins are an indulgent master suite; a VIP stateroom; and four guest staterooms. The full beam master suite is situated on the main deck and boasts a private study, seating area and a lavishly decorated bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and steam shower. The VIP stateroom can also be found on the main deck, while the guest suites are laid out over the lower deck. Each cabin features a fully integrated audiovisual system and is decorated with mahogany and silk panelling and onyx and marble bathrooms.

The luxury superyacht underwent refits in 2005 and again in 2007. Interior refurbishments in the guest cabins were completed during the first refit as well as the installation of V-Sat and zero speed stabilizers. 2007 saw the addition of a new audio visual system, bimini shade, and further interior refurbishments including new fabrics, deck cushions and carpets in some rooms. A new custom built boat deck table and side screen for the boat deck and lower deck were also added during the refit.

Featuring a dedicated crew, Mosaique is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The yacht cruises comfortably at 14 knots while her crew of 13, under the direction of Captain Clive Willenbrock, ensure the needs of every guest are met.

Boasting a full range of exciting entertainment options, Mosaique includes a DVD, CD, book and game library among her extensive list of amenities.

The luxury motor yacht is equipped with an armada of water toys to provide endless entertainment during any yacht charter. Onboard water toys include tenders, Jet Skis, donuts, an inflatable trampoline, water-skis, wakeboards, tows, a kayak, windsurfer, dive compressor, beach volleyball set and a range of fishing and snorkelling equipment. A swimming platform provides guests with easy access to the ocean for using the toys or tenders, all of which are storable in the lazarette when not being used.

With a base in the south of France, Mosaique cruises the Mediterranean during the summer charter season and the Caribbean during winter.