Mosca is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Canados.

Design

Mosca measures 26.50 feet in length and has a beam of 6.40 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Mosca has a top speed of 33.00 knots and a cruising speed of 29.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Mosca accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mosca flies the flag of British.