Mossuma is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Baglietto in Varazze, Italy and most recently refitted in 2006.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Mossuma measures 35.27 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 257 tonnes.

Mossuma has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Baglietto.

Her interior design is by Aldo Cichero.

Mossuma also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Mossuma has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Mossuma is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Baglietto in Varazze, Italy and most recently refitted in 2006.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Mossuma measures 35.27 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 257 tonnes.

Mossuma has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Baglietto.

Her interior design is by Aldo Cichero.

Mossuma also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Mossuma has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Mossuma has a fuel capacity of 33,500 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mossuma accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mossuma has a hull NB of 10165.

Mossuma is an AB class yacht.