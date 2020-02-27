Mostro is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Palmer Johnson Yachts and most recently refitted in 2006.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Mostro measures 36.58 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 7.32 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 203 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Mostro has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Her interior design is by Deanna McKelvey.

Mostro also features naval architecture by C. Raymond Hunt Associates.

Performance and Capabilities

Mostro has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system

Mostro is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Palmer Johnson Yachts and most recently refitted in 2006.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Mostro measures 36.58 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 7.32 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 203 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Mostro has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Her interior design is by Deanna McKelvey.

Mostro also features naval architecture by C. Raymond Hunt Associates.

Performance and Capabilities

Mostro has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system.

Mostro has a fuel capacity of 18,168 litres, and a water capacity of 3,217 litres.

Accommodation

Mostro accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mostro has a hull NB of PJ 225.