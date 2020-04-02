Mr. D is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Azimut Yachts.

Mr. D is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Mr. D measures 35.46 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.04 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 248 tonnes.

Mr. D has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Mr. D also features naval architecture by Stefano Righini Design.

Model

Mr. D is a semi-custom Azimut 116 model.

Whilst the size of this yacht will amaze you, what will win you over completely is the elegance of its lines and the harm ony of its design. Because there can't be greatness without class or perform ance. In fact, the size of the Azimut 116 doesn't stop you experiencing the emotions that only speed at sea can give you. Experience the excitement of a planing hull, with all the p rivileges th at only an adm iral can grant.

Other yachts based on this Azimut 116 semi-custom model include: Alleato, Hye Seas II, Kasioka, Squalo, TV, AZIMUT 116, Abie, Activaclub, Blue, La Dea, Arrecho, Tail Lights, Cinque, Giaola-Lu, Artemy.

Performance and Capabilities

Mr. D has a top speed of 25 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Mr. D has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,800 litres.

She also has a range of 1,300 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Mr. D has a hull NB of 116/12.