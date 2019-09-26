Mr Ed is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Maiora - Fipa Group and most recently refitted in 2009.

Mr Ed is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Maiora - Fipa Group and most recently refitted in 2009.

The Maiora brand hides one of the most important companies in the yachting world.

Design

Mr Ed measures 29.60 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.7 feet and a beam of 6.4 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 118 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Mr Ed has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Roberto Del Re.

Her interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Mr Ed also features naval architecture by Roberto Del Re.

Performance and Capabilities

Mr Ed has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Mr Ed has a fuel capacity of 7,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

She also has a range of 750 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mr Ed accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mr Ed is an Itatlian Registration class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.