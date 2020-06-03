Mr Loui is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Hatteras Yachts in New Bern, United States.

Design

Mr Loui measures 31.1 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 6.86 feet.

Mr Loui has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Hatteras Yachts.

Mr Loui also features naval architecture by Hatteras Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Mr Loui has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots.

Mr Loui has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Mr Loui accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mr Loui has a hull NB of 100/01.