Length 35.5m
Year 2017

Mr Loui

2017

Motor Yacht

Mr Loui is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Benetti, in Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Mr Loui measures 35.50 metres in length and has a beam of 7.72 feet.

Her exterior design is by Giorgio Cassetta Design.

Her interior design is by Benetti.

Mr Loui also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Model

Mr Loui is a semi-custom Mediterraneo 116 model.

Other yachts based on this Mediterraneo 116 semi-custom model include: Botti, Oli.

Performance and Capabilities

Mr Loui has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines .

Accommodation

Mr Loui accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
speed:

15Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

7.72m

crew:

7

draft:

