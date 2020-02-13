Mr Loui is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Benetti, in Italy.

Design

Mr Loui measures 35.50 metres in length and has a beam of 7.72 feet.

Her exterior design is by Giorgio Cassetta Design.

Her interior design is by Benetti.

Mr Loui also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Model

Mr Loui is a semi-custom Mediterraneo 116 model.

Other yachts based on this Mediterraneo 116 semi-custom model include: Botti, Oli.

Performance and Capabilities

Mr Loui has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines .

Accommodation

Mr Loui accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.