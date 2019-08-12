Read online now
Length 25.07m
Year 2005

2005

Mr M is a 25.10m (82.35ft) Mangusta 80 motor yacht built in 2005 by Overmarine . Mr M has a grp hull and superstructure with a beam of 6.0m (19.69ft) and a 1.10m (3.61ft) draft.

This Mangusta 80 Hard Top model has a modern interior with wengé floors, incorporating 3 cabins for 6/7 guests in total. Spacious saloon with adjoining office space. Master cabin features separate ensuite facilities. The cabin features skylights which creates a truly open yacht experience. One owner since new, registered in 2006.

guests:

6
speed:

39Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

6m

crew:

3

draft:

1.1m
