Length 25.07m
Year 2005
Mr. M
2005|
Motor Yacht
Mr M is a 25.10m (82.35ft) Mangusta 80 motor yacht built in 2005 by Overmarine . Mr M has a grp hull and superstructure with a beam of 6.0m (19.69ft) and a 1.10m (3.61ft) draft.
This Mangusta 80 Hard Top model has a modern interior with wengé floors, incorporating 3 cabins for 6/7 guests in total. Spacious saloon with adjoining office space. Master cabin features separate ensuite facilities. The cabin features skylights which creates a truly open yacht experience. One owner since new, registered in 2006.