Length 46.3m
Year 2014

Mr T

2014

|

Motor Yacht

Mr T is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Baglietto in La Spezia, Italy.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Mr T measures 46.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.95 feet and a beam of 9.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 496 tonnes.

Mr T has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Mr T also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Mr T has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Mr T has a fuel capacity of 80,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Mr T has a hull NB of 10216.

Mr T is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

17Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

9.5m

crew:

-

draft:

2.95m
