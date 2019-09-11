Mr T
2014|
Motor Yacht
Mr T is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Baglietto in La Spezia, Italy.
Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership
Design
Mr T measures 46.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.95 feet and a beam of 9.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 496 tonnes.
Mr T has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.
Mr T also features naval architecture by Baglietto .
Performance and Capabilities
Mr T has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Mr T is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Baglietto in La Spezia, Italy.
Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership
Design
Mr T measures 46.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.95 feet and a beam of 9.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 496 tonnes.
Mr T has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.
Mr T also features naval architecture by Baglietto .
Performance and Capabilities
Mr T has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Mr T has a fuel capacity of 80,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.
Other Specifications
Mr T has a hull NB of 10216.
Mr T is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.