Mr Terrible is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Westport and most recently refitted in 2003.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Mr Terrible measures 32.61 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 7.32 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 2 tonnes.

Mr Terrible has a composite hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin.

Mr Terrible has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots.

Mr Terrible has a fuel capacity of 22 litres, and a water capacity of 3 litres.

Accommodation

Mr Terrible accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.