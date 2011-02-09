We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Mr Terrible
1990|
Motor Yacht
Mr Terrible is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Westport and most recently refitted in 2003.
Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.
Design
Mr Terrible measures 32.61 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 7.32 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 2 tonnes.
Mr Terrible has a composite hull.Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin.
Performance and Capabilities
Mr Terrible has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots.
Mr Terrible has a fuel capacity of 22 litres, and a water capacity of 3 litres.
Accommodation
Mr Terrible accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.