Mrs Marietta Cube is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2011 by Southern Wind Shipyard, in South Africa.

Southern Wind Shipyard was founded in 1991 by the Italian entrepreneur Willy Persico, the current Managing Director. The headquarter where yachts are produced is in Cape Town, South Africa, in the industrial zone, a few kilometres from the International Airport and it spreads over a 17.000 sqm area, of which 12.000 sqm under roof.

Design

Mrs Marietta Cube measures 30.20 feet in length, with a max draft of 12.95 feet and a beam of 6.71 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 82 tonnes.

Mrs Marietta Cube has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Nauta Design.

Born in 1985 and acting initially as a yard, Nauta Yachts presented a style and an idea to the market which proved instantly successful, as they designed and built semi-custom sailing yachts, both innovative and soberly elegant. They produced sailing yachts which were both innovative at that time and featuring timeless beauty, such as the Nauta 54’, 70’ and 65’ semi-custom series.

Mrs Marietta Cube also features naval architecture by Farr Yacht Design.

Accommodation

Mrs Marietta Cube accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Mrs Marietta Cube has a hull NB of SW 100 RS/4.