Length 25.98m
Year 2009
M.T. Time
Motor Yacht
M.T. Time is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by De Birs Yachts.
Design
M.T. Time measures 25.98 feet in length and has a beam of 6.00 feet.
M.T. Time has a GRP hull.
M.T. Time also features naval architecture by De Birs Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
M.T. Time has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.
M.T. Time has a fuel capacity of 7,500 litres.
Accommodation
M.T. Time accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.
Other Specifications
M.T. Time flies the flag of Turkey.