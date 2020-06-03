M.T. Time is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by De Birs Yachts.

Design

M.T. Time measures 25.98 feet in length and has a beam of 6.00 feet.

M.T. Time has a GRP hull.

M.T. Time also features naval architecture by De Birs Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

M.T. Time has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.

M.T. Time has a fuel capacity of 7,500 litres.

Accommodation

M.T. Time accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

M.T. Time flies the flag of Turkey.