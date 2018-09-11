MTG is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Pershing.

Pershing S.p.a. was founded in 1981 by three avid sea-goers with a shared knowledge of yacht building and a passion for fast-cruising yachts. The Italian shipyard has been designing, building and marketing luxury open-style motor yachts ever since.

Design

MTG measures 27.4 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.5 feet and a beam of 6.1 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

MTG has a top speed of 42.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots.

MTG has a fuel capacity of 2,528 litres, and a water capacity of 317 litres.

Accommodation

MTG accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.