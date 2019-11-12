Muchos Mas is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Crescent Yachts, in Canada.

Design

Muchos Mas measures 44.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 feet and a beam of 8.69 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jonathan Quinn Barnett.

Muchos Mas also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Accommodation

Muchos Mas accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Muchos Mas is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 144-26.

Muchos Mas is a LR class yacht.