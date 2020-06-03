Read online now
Length 35.4m
Year 1994

Muchos Mas

1994

|

Motor Yacht

Muchos Mas is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Broward Marine and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Muchos Mas measures 35.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 7 feet.

Muchos Mas also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Muchos Mas has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Muchos Mas accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

9
speed:

23Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7m

crew:

5

draft:

1.8m
