We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 35.4m
Year 1994
Muchos Mas
1994|
Motor Yacht
Muchos Mas is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Broward Marine and most recently refitted in 2006.
Design
Muchos Mas measures 35.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 7 feet.
Muchos Mas also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.
Performance and Capabilities
Muchos Mas has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Muchos Mas accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.