Mulder 1391 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Mulder Shipyard, in the Netherlands.

Design

Mulder 1391 measures 30.00 metres in length.

Mulder 1391 has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Guido de Groot Design.

Guido de Groot Design specialises in the innovative interior and exterior design of luxury superyachts. Projects range from contemporary mega yachts to fast motor cruisers to elegant sailing yachts.

Her interior design is by Omega Architects.

Mulder 1391 also features naval architecture by Ginton Naval Architects .

Accommodation

Mulder 1391 accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

Mulder 1391 has a hull NB of 1391.