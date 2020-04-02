Multiple is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2007.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Multiple measures 49.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 9.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 579 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Multiple has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Multiple also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Multiple has a top speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Multiple is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2007.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Multiple measures 49.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 9.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 579 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Multiple has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Multiple also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Multiple has a top speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Multiple has a fuel capacity of 120,000 litres, and a water capacity of 17,700 litres.

She also has a range of 4,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Multiple accommodates up to 9 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 13 crew members.

Other Specifications

Multiple is MCA compliant, her hull NB is FB226.

Multiple is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.