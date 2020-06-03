Mumu
2004|
Sail Yacht
Mumu is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by R.B.Dereli Yachts.
Design
Mumu measures 38.71 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.00 metres and a beam of 8.80 metres.
Mumu has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Briand Yacht Design.
Her interior design is by Eva Cadio & Co.
Mumu also features naval architecture by Briand Yacht Design.
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
Mumu has a fuel capacity of 19,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.
She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Mumu accommodates up to 7 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.