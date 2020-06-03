Read online now
Length 38.71m
Year 2004

Mumu

2004

Sail Yacht

Mumu is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by R.B.Dereli Yachts.

Design

Mumu measures 38.71 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.00 metres and a beam of 8.80 metres.

Mumu has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Briand Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Eva Cadio & Co.

Mumu also features naval architecture by Briand Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Mumu has a fuel capacity of 19,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Mumu accommodates up to 7 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

7
speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

8.8m

crew:

6

draft:

4m
