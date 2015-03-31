Read online now
Length 30.5m
Year 2004

Murcielago

2004

Motor Yacht

Murcielago is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Sunseeker and most recently refitted in 2008.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Murcielago measures 30.5 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.76 feet and a beam of 6.3 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Murcielago has a top speed of 50.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by a triple screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Murcielago accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Murcielago flies the flag of St Vincent & Grenadines.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

50Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.3m

crew:

3

draft:

1.76m
