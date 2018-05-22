Murphy's Law is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Delta Marine, in the United States.

Located in Seattle, Washington, Delta Marine is a custom builder of yachts up to 100 meters in length. Delta specializes in composite construction, and works in both steel and aluminum as well. With an in-house design group, Delta is able to offer its customers complete naval architecture and design services. Current deliveries include a 55 meter motor yacht with aluminum hull and composite superstructure, and the 46 meter full displacement motor yacht, Katya.

Design

Murphy's Law measures 37.8 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 7.6 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 288 tonnes.

Murphy's Law has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Murphy's Law has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Murphy's Law has a fuel capacity of 37,850 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Murphy's Law accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.