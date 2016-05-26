Musa is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by AB Yachts.

AB Yachts was founded in 1992 with the aim to create a product of reference in the world of pleasure yachting.

Design

Musa measures 36.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.6 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres.

Musa has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Guido de Groot Design.

Guido de Groot Design specialises in the innovative interior and exterior design of luxury superyachts. Projects range from contemporary mega yachts to fast motor cruisers to elegant sailing yachts.

Musa also features naval architecture by Marco Arnaboldi.

Model

Musa is a semi-custom AB 116 model.

Other yachts based on this AB 116 semi-custom model include: Diamond, Spectre , Five Ways, AB 166, AB 116.

Performance and Capabilities

Musa has a top speed of 49.00 knots and a cruising speed of 38.00 knots. She is powered by 3 diesel engines and uses a triple waterjets propulsion system.

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Musa accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Musa has a hull NB of 162/116.