Named after the legendary samurai Miyamoto Musashi, this 87.78 metre superyacht cuts the water like a katana thanks to her beautifully styled exterior - covered in glistening glass - and naval architecture by De Voogt. Combine this with stylish, Japanese inspired interiors created by Sinot Yacht Design and it becomes clear how Musashi came to be one of the most memorable Feadships on the water.

Known as Project #1002 when she entered construction, Musashi emerged in 2011 with a feudally inspired identity and modern Japanese style. This art-deco approach gave Musashi a sense of serenity throughout, and the space on board - thanks to a beam of 13.90 metres - allowed designer and builder to create some incredible lifestyle elements.

Musashi set new standards for five deck-superyachts in terms of space, style and connectivity with the world around you. The key areas of Musashi feature windows designed in large format thanks to a reinforced web structure. This expansive use of glass if difficult to implement in a yacht; however her expert design and construction team have opened up the light to create a sense of unity between inside and out.

Depending on the desired atmosphere, the windows can create a perfect sense of harmony with the outside world, or be adapted to offer a more sheltered, intimate setting when greater privacy is preferred.

Her main deck provides space for guests in eight suites, while the two master staterooms are located on the upper deck and the bridge deck. The lower deck is free for technical spaces and crew (including a spa and gym), while the top deck is devoted to making the most of time around spa pool and bar.

The balanced design of the various exterior spaces allows the owners, their family and their guests to choose whether they want to enjoy Musashi and her facilities together, or retire to one of the decks for more privacy.