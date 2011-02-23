Read online now
Length 32.9m
Year 1998

Musbe Dreamin

1998

|

Motor Yacht

Musbe Dreamin is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Westship Yachts.

Design

Musbe Dreamin measures 32.90 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Musbe Dreamin has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

Musbe Dreamin has a fuel capacity of 18,925 litres, and a water capacity of 2,839 litres.

Accommodation

Musbe Dreamin accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Build Team

