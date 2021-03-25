Muschi Khan is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Aluminium Boats and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

Muschi Khan measures 28.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a deck material of aluminium.

Muschi Khan has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stuart Freizer.

Muschi Khan also features naval architecture by Marine Pty Ltd.

Performance and Capabilities

Muschi Khan has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

Muschi Khan has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 8,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Muschi Khan accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.