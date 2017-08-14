Muse is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by CCN, in Italy.

It was true, deep love for the sea and for yachts that, in 1997, spurred Carlo Cerri to invest his huge experience as a successful businessman into building the world-class powerboat Cerri 28: limited size, a painstaking care for details, functionality, ergonomics, clean lines and finely-finished pleasant interiors were some of the keys to this motor boat’s huge success.

Design

Muse measures 31.10 metres in length.

Muse has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by CCN.

Model

Muse is a semi-custom Cerri 102' Flyingsport model.

Other yachts based on this Cerri 102' Flyingsport semi-custom model include: Francesca, 102 CCN Flying Sport, SeaLook, Toby.

Accommodation

Muse accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

Muse has a hull NB of 102/02.

Muse is a RINA class yacht.