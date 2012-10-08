Muses is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Horizon Yachts in Kaoshiung, Taiwan.

Muses is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Horizon Yachts in Kaoshiung, Taiwan.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Muses measures 36.58 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.02 feet and a beam of 7.98 feet.

Muses has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Espinosa Yacht Design.

Muses also features naval architecture by Horizon Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Muses has a top speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Muses has a fuel capacity of 30,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Muses accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Muses has a hull NB of 120-019.